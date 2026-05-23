CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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23.05.2026 12:47:00
This Number Should Change the Way You Think About SoFi's Business
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is producing impressive member growth and expanding margins, but there is one metric from the company's recent earnings report that investors should pay close attention to going forward.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 20, 2026. The video was published on May 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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