This Stock-Split Stock Is Beating Nike at Its Own Game

It has been a rough few years for Nike (NYSE: NKE). The global footwear and apparel giant has seen its revenue stagnate since 2022, with sales actually down 3% from highs over the last 12 months. The brand has had a rough go in China, where consumer spending is extremely weak, but it has also battled with new upstart brands such as Lululemon that are trying to steal customers.One under-the-radar competitor -- and a recent stock-split stock -- that has beaten Nike at its own game is Decker Brands (NYSE: DECK). The owner of multiple footwear brands has grown sales at a much quicker pace than Nike in recent years. Over the last 10 years, the stock has posted a total return of 1,000%. Nike's stock is barely up over 100%. Here's why Decker Brands is taking market share from Nike in the footwear market.Continue reading