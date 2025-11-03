Draper Esprit Aktie

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

03.11.2025 08:05:06

Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Total Voting Rights

03-Nov-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 October 2025 were as follows:

 

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues

 

189,046,450

Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury

 

11,562,394

Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue

 

177,484,056

 

The above figure of 177,484,056 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 406873
EQS News ID: 2222170

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

