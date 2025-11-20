Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

20.11.2025 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

20-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

410.20p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

401.60p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

405.8119p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,118,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,927,534.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 19/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 405.8119

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                          556

406.00

 08:00:31

00030328173TRDU0

XLON

                                          571

406.00

 08:08:55

00030328225TRDU0

XLON

                                          547

406.00

 08:08:55

00030328226TRDU0

XLON

                                          586

407.00

 08:30:54

00030328389TRDU0

XLON

                                          592

407.00

 08:38:44

00030328423TRDU0

XLON

                                            22

406.00

 08:39:21

00030328425TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,144

406.00

 08:39:21

00030328426TRDU0

XLON

                                          525

403.60

 08:47:30

00030328465TRDU0

XLON

                                          524

404.60

 09:07:45

00030328611TRDU0

XLON

                                          337

404.20

 09:08:35

00030328616TRDU0

XLON

                                          515

403.40

 09:09:23

00030328619TRDU0

XLON

                                          561

405.20

 09:23:51

00030328684TRDU0

XLON

                                          564

405.20

 09:30:34

00030328765TRDU0

XLON

                                          574

405.60

 09:37:17

00030328825TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,599

405.20

 09:37:17

00030328826TRDU0

XLON

                                          576

405.20

 09:57:52

00030328935TRDU0

XLON

                                            19

405.20

 10:12:18

00030329009TRDU0

XLON

                                            19

405.20

 10:12:18

00030329010TRDU0

XLON

                                          507

405.20

 10:12:18

00030329011TRDU0

XLON

                                              6

405.00

 10:20:57

00030329051TRDU0

XLON

                                          862

405.40

 10:34:25

00030329188TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,268

405.40

 10:34:25

00030329189TRDU0

XLON

                                          816

404.80

 10:39:42

00030329211TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,054

404.80

 11:15:00

00030329576TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,119

404.40

 11:16:09

00030329587TRDU0

XLON

                                          534

404.00

 11:31:19

00030329689TRDU0

XLON

                                          380

403.80

 11:31:19

00030329696TRDU0

XLON

                                          148

403.80

 11:31:19

00030329697TRDU0

XLON

                                          529

404.40

 11:51:24

00030329833TRDU0

XLON

                                          151

404.40

 11:54:46

00030329854TRDU0

XLON

                                          385

404.40

 11:54:46

00030329855TRDU0

XLON

                                          516

404.40

 11:54:46

00030329856TRDU0

XLON

                                          541

404.40

 12:12:51

00030329916TRDU0

XLON

                                          527

404.20

 12:21:13

00030329957TRDU0

XLON

                                          554

404.20

 12:23:07

00030329980TRDU0

XLON

                                          523

403.80

 12:27:45

00030330008TRDU0

XLON

                                          179

403.60

 12:27:46

00030330013TRDU0

XLON

                                          519

403.60

 12:45:36

00030330618TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,000

403.20

 12:51:44

00030330717TRDU0

XLON

                                          423

403.00

 12:51:44

00030330718TRDU0

XLON

                                          146

403.00

 12:51:44

00030330719TRDU0

XLON

                                          526

401.60

 13:01:21

00030330756TRDU0

XLON

                                            38

402.20

 13:18:58

00030330861TRDU0

XLON

                                          143

402.20

 13:18:58

00030330862TRDU0

XLON

                                          432

402.20

 13:18:58

00030330863TRDU0

XLON

                                          584

402.20

 13:26:27

00030330932TRDU0

XLON

                                          318

402.00

 13:32:47

00030330984TRDU0

XLON

                                          217

402.00

 13:34:35

00030330996TRDU0

XLON

                                          228

402.00

 13:34:35

00030330997TRDU0

XLON

                                          671

402.00

 13:34:35

00030330998TRDU0

XLON

                                            30

402.00

 13:34:37

00030330999TRDU0

XLON

                                            65

401.60

 13:34:37

00030331000TRDU0

XLON

                                          507

402.60

 13:48:17

00030331127TRDU0

XLON

                                          358

402.60

 13:48:30

00030331128TRDU0

XLON

                                          148

402.60

 13:48:30

00030331129TRDU0

XLON

                                          537

402.20

 13:50:36

00030331137TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,023

403.60

 13:57:44

00030331215TRDU0

XLON

                                          593

403.80

 14:04:41

00030331274TRDU0

XLON

                                          530

404.20

 14:19:02

00030331437TRDU0

XLON

                                          384

404.20

 14:28:47

00030331620TRDU0

XLON

                                          443

404.20

 14:29:57

00030331645TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,979

404.40

 14:30:51

00030331707TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,021

406.40

 14:40:01

00030331990TRDU0

XLON

                                          545

407.00

 14:50:21

00030332166TRDU0

XLON

                                          600

407.00

 14:50:21

00030332167TRDU0

XLON

                                          403

407.00

 14:50:21

00030332168TRDU0

XLON

                                          564

407.60

 14:57:44

00030332252TRDU0

XLON

                                          545

407.40

 14:58:11

00030332255TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,172

407.80

 15:06:36

00030332462TRDU0

XLON

                                          504

409.00

 15:16:54

00030332687TRDU0

XLON

                                          587

408.80

 15:18:22

00030332725TRDU0

XLON

                                          418

408.80

 15:18:22

00030332726TRDU0

XLON

                                          526

408.40

 15:18:22

00030332727TRDU0

XLON

                                          527

409.40

 15:21:39

00030332813TRDU0

XLON

                                          514

408.00

 15:27:29

00030332920TRDU0

XLON

                                          541

409.00

 15:36:40

00030333337TRDU0

XLON

                                          470

409.20

 15:38:33

00030333403TRDU0

XLON

                                          611

409.20

 15:38:33

00030333404TRDU0

XLON

                                            99

409.20

 15:38:33

00030333405TRDU0

XLON

                                          592

408.40

 15:46:38

00030333633TRDU0

XLON

                                          564

407.80

 15:54:15

00030333783TRDU0

XLON

                                          441

408.80

 16:01:36

00030333989TRDU0

XLON

                                          116

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334037TRDU0

XLON

                                            71

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334038TRDU0

XLON

                                          250

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334042TRDU0

XLON

                                          144

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334043TRDU0

XLON

                                          106

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334044TRDU0

XLON

                                          237

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334050TRDU0

XLON

                                          166

408.80

 16:02:57

00030334056TRDU0

XLON

                                          504

408.60

 16:02:59

00030334063TRDU0

XLON

                                          535

408.40

 16:04:47

00030334219TRDU0

XLON

                                          570

408.40

 16:07:00

00030334314TRDU0

XLON

                                            76

409.60

 16:16:52

00030334515TRDU0

XLON

                                              1

409.60

 16:16:55

00030334517TRDU0

XLON

                                              3

410.20

 16:19:12

00030334564TRDU0

XLON

                                            36

410.20

 16:19:12

00030334565TRDU0

XLON

                                          320

410.20

 16:19:12

00030334566TRDU0

XLON

                                          192

410.20

 16:20:19

00030334658TRDU0

XLON

                                          340

410.20

 16:20:19

00030334659TRDU0

XLON

                                          529

410.00

 16:22:22

00030334777TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,727

409.80

 16:23:07

00030334818TRDU0

XLON

                                            40

409.80

 16:23:07

00030334828TRDU0

XLON

                                          521

409.20

 16:25:25

00030334927TRDU0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 408794
EQS News ID: 2232886

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

