Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

22-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

509.00

 

Lowest price paid per share:

496.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

502.7059p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,857,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,189,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 21/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 502.7059

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

946

505.00

08:15:34

00030481159TRDU0

XLON

105

505.00

08:15:34

00030481160TRDU0

XLON

527

503.00

08:40:36

00030481403TRDU0

XLON

457

501.50

09:22:16

00030481781TRDU0

XLON

59

501.50

09:22:16

00030481782TRDU0

XLON

1195

501.50

09:26:59

00030481806TRDU0

XLON

573

499.80

09:44:00

00030481913TRDU0

XLON

513

498.20

10:09:38

00030482504TRDU0

XLON

456

496.80

10:39:16

00030482880TRDU0

XLON

643

496.80

10:39:16

00030482881TRDU0

XLON

561

497.60

11:12:36

00030483668TRDU0

XLON

1103

496.60

11:34:01

00030484005TRDU0

XLON

557

496.60

12:00:44

00030484626TRDU0

XLON

1158

496.00

12:40:56

00030485107TRDU0

XLON

1158

503.00

13:51:57

00030485857TRDU0

XLON

533

504.00

13:57:32

00030485956TRDU0

XLON

512

506.00

14:06:50

00030486185TRDU0

XLON

1037

506.00

14:06:50

00030486186TRDU0

XLON

307

506.50

14:20:32

00030486629TRDU0

XLON

247

506.50

14:20:32

00030486640TRDU0

XLON

524

504.00

14:42:14

00030487130TRDU0

XLON

506

504.00

14:42:14

00030487131TRDU0

XLON

369

505.00

14:58:42

00030487497TRDU0

XLON

500

505.00

14:58:42

00030487498TRDU0

XLON

98

505.00

14:58:42

00030487503TRDU0

XLON

1130

505.50

15:26:55

00030488123TRDU0

XLON

528

505.50

15:26:55

00030488124TRDU0

XLON

562

505.50

15:26:55

00030488125TRDU0

XLON

542

509.00

15:44:19

00030488353TRDU0

XLON

523

507.50

15:52:00

00030488542TRDU0

XLON

525

506.00

16:04:03

00030488708TRDU0

XLON

548

506.00

16:17:30

00030488867TRDU0

XLON

527

506.00

16:17:30

00030488868TRDU0

XLON

471

506.00

16:28:43

00030489162TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 415669
EQS News ID: 2263986

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
22.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
21.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
14.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 5,60 0,00% Draper Esprit PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen