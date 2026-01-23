Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

516.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

511.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

513.2751p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,877,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,169,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 22/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 513.2751

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1030

513.50

08:09:43

00030489581TRDU0

XLON

97

512.00

08:32:34

00030489943TRDU0

XLON

345

512.00

08:32:34

00030489944TRDU0

XLON

1161

513.50

09:10:56

00030490305TRDU0

XLON

535

512.50

09:18:35

00030490363TRDU0

XLON

552

516.00

10:10:42

00030490895TRDU0

XLON

484

514.50

10:11:54

00030490915TRDU0

XLON

679

514.50

10:11:54

00030490916TRDU0

XLON

517

515.00

11:13:46

00030491354TRDU0

XLON

181

515.00

11:13:46

00030491355TRDU0

XLON

336

515.00

11:13:46

00030491356TRDU0

XLON

400

515.00

11:13:46

00030491359TRDU0

XLON

122

515.00

11:13:46

00030491360TRDU0

XLON

523

511.00

11:35:45

00030491728TRDU0

XLON

181

512.00

12:24:49

00030491993TRDU0

XLON

169

512.00

12:24:49

00030491994TRDU0

XLON

45

512.00

12:24:49

00030491995TRDU0

XLON

175

512.00

12:24:49

00030491996TRDU0

XLON

1054

511.50

12:29:03

00030492022TRDU0

XLON

538

513.50

13:32:47

00030492346TRDU0

XLON

515

513.50

13:33:19

00030492360TRDU0

XLON

794

514.00

13:38:31

00030492412TRDU0

XLON

625

514.00

13:38:31

00030492413TRDU0

XLON

376

516.00

14:20:29

00030493100TRDU0

XLON

140

516.00

14:20:29

00030493101TRDU0

XLON

465

516.00

14:31:33

00030493392TRDU0

XLON

126

516.00

14:31:33

00030493393TRDU0

XLON

1627

514.50

14:38:58

00030493520TRDU0

XLON

570

513.00

15:07:53

00030493931TRDU0

XLON

681

512.50

15:07:53

00030493932TRDU0

XLON

546

511.50

15:24:03

00030494035TRDU0

XLON

549

512.00

15:40:32

00030494209TRDU0

XLON

533

512.00

15:40:32

00030494210TRDU0

XLON

1040

512.00

15:50:18

00030494375TRDU0

XLON

569

512.50

15:55:58

00030494424TRDU0

XLON

543

512.00

16:16:03

00030494843TRDU0

XLON

556

512.00

16:16:03

00030494844TRDU0

XLON

621

511.00

16:22:29

00030495226TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 415905
EQS News ID: 2264788

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
23.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
22.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
21.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
15.01.26