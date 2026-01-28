Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

28.01.2026 08:00:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

28-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

512.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

507.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

509.8666p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,937,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,109,416.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 27/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.8666

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1190

508.50

08:18:09

00030501054TRDU0

XLON

50

508.50

08:18:09

00030501055TRDU0

XLON

518

507.50

08:34:29

00030501382TRDU0

XLON

6

508.00

09:18:29

00030501663TRDU0

XLON

12

508.00

09:18:29

00030501664TRDU0

XLON

188

507.00

09:19:08

00030501667TRDU0

XLON

96

507.00

09:19:08

00030501668TRDU0

XLON

322

507.00

09:19:08

00030501669TRDU0

XLON

1106

510.00

09:56:03

00030501929TRDU0

XLON

1108

509.50

10:01:42

00030501956TRDU0

XLON

1026

511.00

10:42:00

00030502138TRDU0

XLON

527

510.50

10:49:51

00030502636TRDU0

XLON

502

509.00

11:22:44

00030502802TRDU0

XLON

571

509.50

11:55:23

00030502998TRDU0

XLON

517

509.50

11:55:23

00030502999TRDU0

XLON

511

509.00

12:17:05

00030503114TRDU0

XLON

1073

509.00

12:51:04

00030503791TRDU0

XLON

94

509.00

12:51:04

00030503792TRDU0

XLON

608

510.00

13:36:30

00030504136TRDU0

XLON

201

510.50

13:51:09

00030504320TRDU0

XLON

297

510.50

13:51:09

00030504321TRDU0

XLON

1520

510.00

13:58:02

00030504388TRDU0

XLON

534

510.50

14:32:28

00030505147TRDU0

XLON

564

509.50

14:39:02

00030505390TRDU0

XLON

1045

510.50

14:47:20

00030505520TRDU0

XLON

535

509.50

14:51:36

00030505655TRDU0

XLON

577

509.50

15:05:23

00030505816TRDU0

XLON

1031

509.00

15:26:27

00030506203TRDU0

XLON

141

508.00

15:29:32

00030506346TRDU0

XLON

145

510.50

15:55:06

00030506704TRDU0

XLON

431

510.50

15:57:29

00030506715TRDU0

XLON

118

510.50

15:57:29

00030506716TRDU0

XLON

540

510.00

16:02:27

00030506762TRDU0

XLON

512

512.00

16:14:01

00030506899TRDU0

XLON

564

512.50

16:19:36

00030506964TRDU0

XLON

14

512.50

16:23:30

00030507032TRDU0

XLON

300

512.50

16:23:30

00030507033TRDU0

XLON

128

512.50

16:23:30

00030507034TRDU0

XLON

518

512.00

16:25:07

00030507073TRDU0

XLON

260

512.00

16:25:07

00030507074TRDU0

XLON

 

 Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 416337
EQS News ID: 2266928

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

