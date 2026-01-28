Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per share: 512.50p Lowest price paid per share: 507.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 509.8666p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,937,034 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,109,416.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 509.8666

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1190 508.50 08:18:09 00030501054TRDU0 XLON 50 508.50 08:18:09 00030501055TRDU0 XLON 518 507.50 08:34:29 00030501382TRDU0 XLON 6 508.00 09:18:29 00030501663TRDU0 XLON 12 508.00 09:18:29 00030501664TRDU0 XLON 188 507.00 09:19:08 00030501667TRDU0 XLON 96 507.00 09:19:08 00030501668TRDU0 XLON 322 507.00 09:19:08 00030501669TRDU0 XLON 1106 510.00 09:56:03 00030501929TRDU0 XLON 1108 509.50 10:01:42 00030501956TRDU0 XLON 1026 511.00 10:42:00 00030502138TRDU0 XLON 527 510.50 10:49:51 00030502636TRDU0 XLON 502 509.00 11:22:44 00030502802TRDU0 XLON 571 509.50 11:55:23 00030502998TRDU0 XLON 517 509.50 11:55:23 00030502999TRDU0 XLON 511 509.00 12:17:05 00030503114TRDU0 XLON 1073 509.00 12:51:04 00030503791TRDU0 XLON 94 509.00 12:51:04 00030503792TRDU0 XLON 608 510.00 13:36:30 00030504136TRDU0 XLON 201 510.50 13:51:09 00030504320TRDU0 XLON 297 510.50 13:51:09 00030504321TRDU0 XLON 1520 510.00 13:58:02 00030504388TRDU0 XLON 534 510.50 14:32:28 00030505147TRDU0 XLON 564 509.50 14:39:02 00030505390TRDU0 XLON 1045 510.50 14:47:20 00030505520TRDU0 XLON 535 509.50 14:51:36 00030505655TRDU0 XLON 577 509.50 15:05:23 00030505816TRDU0 XLON 1031 509.00 15:26:27 00030506203TRDU0 XLON 141 508.00 15:29:32 00030506346TRDU0 XLON 145 510.50 15:55:06 00030506704TRDU0 XLON 431 510.50 15:57:29 00030506715TRDU0 XLON 118 510.50 15:57:29 00030506716TRDU0 XLON 540 510.00 16:02:27 00030506762TRDU0 XLON 512 512.00 16:14:01 00030506899TRDU0 XLON 564 512.50 16:19:36 00030506964TRDU0 XLON 14 512.50 16:23:30 00030507032TRDU0 XLON 300 512.50 16:23:30 00030507033TRDU0 XLON 128 512.50 16:23:30 00030507034TRDU0 XLON 518 512.00 16:25:07 00030507073TRDU0 XLON 260 512.00 16:25:07 00030507074TRDU0 XLON

