05.02.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

05-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 467.20p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 453.40p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 461.3101p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,079,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,967,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
903 467.20  08:17:12 00078980872TRLO0 XLON
871 464.60  08:28:00 00078981962TRLO0 XLON
957 467.00  08:30:25 00078982141TRLO0 XLON
786 466.60  08:31:07 00078982190TRLO0 XLON
901 465.20  08:32:20 00078982258TRLO0 XLON
956 460.60  08:34:55 00078982382TRLO0 XLON
959 459.20  08:39:19 00078982857TRLO0 XLON
930 457.60  08:47:11 00078983284TRLO0 XLON
772 453.40  09:14:13 00078984891TRLO0 XLON
239 453.40  09:14:13 00078984892TRLO0 XLON
855 454.60  09:28:48 00078986218TRLO0 XLON
372 457.00  09:40:57 00078987581TRLO0 XLON
505 457.00  09:40:57 00078987582TRLO0 XLON
815 463.00  09:57:06 00078989089TRLO0 XLON
864 460.20  09:57:15 00078989096TRLO0 XLON
866 463.80  10:06:25 00078989703TRLO0 XLON
877 463.40  10:06:25 00078989704TRLO0 XLON
855 461.40  10:06:27 00078989706TRLO0 XLON
20 461.40  10:06:27 00078989707TRLO0 XLON
971 467.20  10:33:39 00078991945TRLO0 XLON
885 465.00  10:35:51 00078992083TRLO0 XLON
995 464.80  10:46:52 00078992889TRLO0 XLON
296 464.80  10:48:09 00078992947TRLO0 XLON
220 464.80  10:48:09 00078992948TRLO0 XLON
883 464.80  10:53:06 00078993200TRLO0 XLON
913 461.00  11:30:59 00078995088TRLO0 XLON
552 459.40  11:33:07 00078995148TRLO0 XLON
345 459.40  11:33:07 00078995149TRLO0 XLON
628 457.80  13:17:48 00079000593TRLO0 XLON
334 457.80  13:17:48 00079000594TRLO0 XLON
970 456.80  13:34:12 00079001406TRLO0 XLON
791 462.80  13:59:01 00079002485TRLO0 XLON
896 461.40  14:22:42 00079003702TRLO0 XLON
768 456.40  14:42:07 00079005289TRLO0 XLON
62 456.40  14:42:07 00079005290TRLO0 XLON
31 456.20  15:00:01 00079006638TRLO0 XLON
15 456.20  15:00:02 00079006639TRLO0 XLON
30 456.20  15:00:53 00079006746TRLO0 XLON
27 456.80  15:04:28 00079007039TRLO0 XLON
928 460.80  15:24:30 00079009464TRLO0 XLON
891 460.20  15:27:13 00079009771TRLO0 XLON
335 458.20  15:37:35 00079010618TRLO0 XLON
494 458.20  15:37:35 00079010619TRLO0 XLON
926 462.80  15:56:58 00079012263TRLO0 XLON
303 458.40  16:09:40 00079013809TRLO0 XLON
364 458.40  16:09:40 00079013810TRLO0 XLON
165 458.40  16:09:55 00079013832TRLO0 XLON
674 459.40  16:17:21 00079014251TRLO0 XLON
5 460.20  16:19:38 00079014485TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417200
EQS News ID: 2271672

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

