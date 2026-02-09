Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 08:00:40

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

09-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 470.60p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 455.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 465.3095p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,139,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,907,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
826 455.00  08:39:27 00079051356TRLO0 XLON
232 458.60  08:53:25 00079052170TRLO0 XLON
594 458.60  08:53:25 00079052169TRLO0 XLON
891 458.00  08:53:43 00079052178TRLO0 XLON
1151 456.00  09:01:03 00079052477TRLO0 XLON
208 456.00  09:01:03 00079052478TRLO0 XLON
1383 457.60  09:27:15 00079053945TRLO0 XLON
278 457.60  09:27:34 00079053964TRLO0 XLON
290 457.60  09:27:34 00079053963TRLO0 XLON
90 457.60  09:27:34 00079053962TRLO0 XLON
825 460.00  09:35:44 00079054353TRLO0 XLON
304 461.20  09:48:01 00079054811TRLO0 XLON
914 465.40  10:03:44 00079055532TRLO0 XLON
851 466.00  10:11:38 00079055885TRLO0 XLON
977 464.20  10:18:41 00079056088TRLO0 XLON
715 464.40  10:47:37 00079057452TRLO0 XLON
871 470.00  11:41:33 00079059058TRLO0 XLON
116 469.80  11:54:54 00079059539TRLO0 XLON
34 469.80  11:54:54 00079059537TRLO0 XLON
827 470.00  12:26:29 00079060516TRLO0 XLON
977 470.00  12:26:29 00079060515TRLO0 XLON
920 470.00  12:26:29 00079060514TRLO0 XLON
701 469.20  12:26:35 00079060530TRLO0 XLON
317 469.20  12:26:35 00079060531TRLO0 XLON
943 469.20  12:35:00 00079060808TRLO0 XLON
955 467.60  12:48:42 00079061086TRLO0 XLON
952 467.00  13:21:00 00079061968TRLO0 XLON
872 465.80  13:24:52 00079062063TRLO0 XLON
814 465.20  13:50:27 00079062835TRLO0 XLON
825 466.80  14:40:06 00079065555TRLO0 XLON
816 467.20  14:48:01 00079066225TRLO0 XLON
290 466.60  14:59:42 00079067051TRLO0 XLON
66 466.60  14:59:42 00079067050TRLO0 XLON
928 465.80  15:06:20 00079067664TRLO0 XLON
803 465.20  15:16:08 00079068411TRLO0 XLON
272 467.20  15:27:34 00079069357TRLO0 XLON
585 467.20  15:27:34 00079069356TRLO0 XLON
673 467.20  15:30:05 00079069564TRLO0 XLON
143 467.20  15:30:07 00079069567TRLO0 XLON
843 469.60  15:45:05 00079070449TRLO0 XLON
23 469.60  15:45:05 00079070448TRLO0 XLON
866 469.40  15:45:09 00079070476TRLO0 XLON
789 469.40  15:47:35 00079070719TRLO0 XLON
842 468.20  15:50:27 00079070919TRLO0 XLON
799 469.80  16:06:25 00079071997TRLO0 XLON
174 469.80  16:06:25 00079071999TRLO0 XLON
337 470.60  16:11:05 00079072738TRLO0 XLON
98 470.60  16:11:09 00079072743TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417460
EQS News ID: 2272922

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
06.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
05.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
04.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
03.02.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
03.02.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.02.26
 Investor Day (EQS Group)