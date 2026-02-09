Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000

Highest price paid per share: 47 0.60 p

Lowest price paid per share: 455.00p

Volume weighted average price paid: 46 5.3095 p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,139,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,907,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 826 455.00 08:39:27 00079051356TRLO0 XLON 232 458.60 08:53:25 00079052170TRLO0 XLON 594 458.60 08:53:25 00079052169TRLO0 XLON 891 458.00 08:53:43 00079052178TRLO0 XLON 1151 456.00 09:01:03 00079052477TRLO0 XLON 208 456.00 09:01:03 00079052478TRLO0 XLON 1383 457.60 09:27:15 00079053945TRLO0 XLON 278 457.60 09:27:34 00079053964TRLO0 XLON 290 457.60 09:27:34 00079053963TRLO0 XLON 90 457.60 09:27:34 00079053962TRLO0 XLON 825 460.00 09:35:44 00079054353TRLO0 XLON 304 461.20 09:48:01 00079054811TRLO0 XLON 914 465.40 10:03:44 00079055532TRLO0 XLON 851 466.00 10:11:38 00079055885TRLO0 XLON 977 464.20 10:18:41 00079056088TRLO0 XLON 715 464.40 10:47:37 00079057452TRLO0 XLON 871 470.00 11:41:33 00079059058TRLO0 XLON 116 469.80 11:54:54 00079059539TRLO0 XLON 34 469.80 11:54:54 00079059537TRLO0 XLON 827 470.00 12:26:29 00079060516TRLO0 XLON 977 470.00 12:26:29 00079060515TRLO0 XLON 920 470.00 12:26:29 00079060514TRLO0 XLON 701 469.20 12:26:35 00079060530TRLO0 XLON 317 469.20 12:26:35 00079060531TRLO0 XLON 943 469.20 12:35:00 00079060808TRLO0 XLON 955 467.60 12:48:42 00079061086TRLO0 XLON 952 467.00 13:21:00 00079061968TRLO0 XLON 872 465.80 13:24:52 00079062063TRLO0 XLON 814 465.20 13:50:27 00079062835TRLO0 XLON 825 466.80 14:40:06 00079065555TRLO0 XLON 816 467.20 14:48:01 00079066225TRLO0 XLON 290 466.60 14:59:42 00079067051TRLO0 XLON 66 466.60 14:59:42 00079067050TRLO0 XLON 928 465.80 15:06:20 00079067664TRLO0 XLON 803 465.20 15:16:08 00079068411TRLO0 XLON 272 467.20 15:27:34 00079069357TRLO0 XLON 585 467.20 15:27:34 00079069356TRLO0 XLON 673 467.20 15:30:05 00079069564TRLO0 XLON 143 467.20 15:30:07 00079069567TRLO0 XLON 843 469.60 15:45:05 00079070449TRLO0 XLON 23 469.60 15:45:05 00079070448TRLO0 XLON 866 469.40 15:45:09 00079070476TRLO0 XLON 789 469.40 15:47:35 00079070719TRLO0 XLON 842 468.20 15:50:27 00079070919TRLO0 XLON 799 469.80 16:06:25 00079071997TRLO0 XLON 174 469.80 16:06:25 00079071999TRLO0 XLON 337 470.60 16:11:05 00079072738TRLO0 XLON 98 470.60 16:11:09 00079072743TRLO0 XLON

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.