10.02.2026 08:00:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

10-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 473.40p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 466.60p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 470.0716p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,169,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,877,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
976 471.20  08:18:53 00079075978TRLO0 XLON
923 470.40  08:29:49 00079076477TRLO0 XLON
958 472.40  09:35:08 00079078657TRLO0 XLON
993 471.40  09:35:45 00079078678TRLO0 XLON
921 471.20  09:47:20 00079078969TRLO0 XLON
805 467.40  10:34:24 00079080137TRLO0 XLON
79 467.40  10:34:24 00079080138TRLO0 XLON
509 468.60  10:55:00 00079080592TRLO0 XLON
450 468.60  10:55:00 00079080593TRLO0 XLON
701 467.80  10:55:27 00079080599TRLO0 XLON
134 467.80  10:55:27 00079080600TRLO0 XLON
209 470.20  12:15:08 00079083311TRLO0 XLON
811 470.20  12:15:08 00079083312TRLO0 XLON
266 470.20  12:15:08 00079083319TRLO0 XLON
420 470.20  12:15:11 00079083322TRLO0 XLON
813 470.20  12:15:11 00079083323TRLO0 XLON
676 470.60  12:43:00 00079083921TRLO0 XLON
180 470.60  12:43:00 00079083922TRLO0 XLON
922 468.40  13:10:37 00079084516TRLO0 XLON
899 469.00  13:18:34 00079084662TRLO0 XLON
597 468.40  13:28:50 00079085009TRLO0 XLON
131 468.40  13:28:50 00079085010TRLO0 XLON
225 468.40  13:34:46 00079085214TRLO0 XLON
829 468.40  13:34:46 00079085215TRLO0 XLON
808 468.40  13:54:14 00079085799TRLO0 XLON
37 468.80  14:14:56 00079086668TRLO0 XLON
248 469.20  14:17:18 00079086740TRLO0 XLON
713 469.20  14:17:18 00079086741TRLO0 XLON
207 468.80  14:18:54 00079086882TRLO0 XLON
692 468.80  14:18:54 00079086883TRLO0 XLON
790 468.40  14:26:45 00079087330TRLO0 XLON
966 466.60  14:36:40 00079088009TRLO0 XLON
717 467.40  14:45:25 00079088372TRLO0 XLON
79 467.40  14:45:25 00079088373TRLO0 XLON
872 467.20  15:03:12 00079089337TRLO0 XLON
852 469.40  15:09:00 00079089773TRLO0 XLON
125 469.40  15:09:31 00079089840TRLO0 XLON
865 469.40  15:09:31 00079089841TRLO0 XLON
250 470.00  15:25:42 00079090657TRLO0 XLON
450 470.00  15:25:45 00079090690TRLO0 XLON
913 471.00  15:30:26 00079091031TRLO0 XLON
415 473.00  15:49:00 00079091922TRLO0 XLON
521 473.00  15:49:00 00079091923TRLO0 XLON
904 472.80  15:49:00 00079091924TRLO0 XLON
825 472.40  15:52:28 00079092141TRLO0 XLON
166 473.00  15:58:44 00079092614TRLO0 XLON
196 473.20  15:58:44 00079092615TRLO0 XLON
289 473.20  15:58:44 00079092616TRLO0 XLON
53 473.00  15:58:44 00079092617TRLO0 XLON
177 473.00  15:58:44 00079092618TRLO0 XLON
1100 473.40  16:04:41 00079092933TRLO0 XLON
25 473.40  16:04:41 00079092934TRLO0 XLON
667 473.00  16:10:26 00079093226TRLO0 XLON
167 473.00  16:10:26 00079093227TRLO0 XLON
484 473.20  16:14:38 00079093534TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 417618
EQS News ID: 2273664

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

