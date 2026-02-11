Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

11.02.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

11-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 477.40p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 466.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 473.7691p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,199,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,847,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
700 469.60  08:35:06 00079097297TRLO0 XLON
734 467.80  09:04:51 00079099154TRLO0 XLON
811 468.00  09:41:01 00079100905TRLO0 XLON
804 467.20  10:02:07 00079101985TRLO0 XLON
272 466.00  10:18:41 00079102839TRLO0 XLON
710 466.00  10:35:40 00079103418TRLO0 XLON
864 469.40  12:01:53 00079106331TRLO0 XLON
15 468.40  12:03:48 00079106390TRLO0 XLON
844 468.40  12:03:48 00079106391TRLO0 XLON
249 470.20  12:20:32 00079106964TRLO0 XLON
471 470.20  13:06:14 00079108140TRLO0 XLON
741 470.00  13:12:11 00079108440TRLO0 XLON
184 474.00  14:00:38 00079110346TRLO0 XLON
790 475.00  14:11:36 00079110663TRLO0 XLON
766 475.00  14:11:36 00079110664TRLO0 XLON
721 474.40  14:16:09 00079110811TRLO0 XLON
93 473.40  14:17:24 00079110890TRLO0 XLON
745 473.40  14:17:24 00079110891TRLO0 XLON
718 474.60  14:24:33 00079111189TRLO0 XLON
134 474.00  14:32:29 00079111732TRLO0 XLON
384 472.60  14:33:31 00079111884TRLO0 XLON
361 472.60  14:33:35 00079112025TRLO0 XLON
738 473.20  14:38:34 00079112345TRLO0 XLON
735 472.20  14:42:38 00079112719TRLO0 XLON
862 472.00  14:45:22 00079112829TRLO0 XLON
759 472.00  14:52:38 00079113607TRLO0 XLON
152 473.20  15:08:42 00079115099TRLO0 XLON
771 475.20  15:15:32 00079115607TRLO0 XLON
834 476.40  15:27:11 00079116529TRLO0 XLON
838 476.00  15:27:26 00079116544TRLO0 XLON
197 476.80  15:36:42 00079117248TRLO0 XLON
237 476.80  15:36:42 00079117249TRLO0 XLON
1333 476.80  15:36:42 00079117250TRLO0 XLON
788 477.00  15:36:55 00079117292TRLO0 XLON
48 476.80  15:37:55 00079117416TRLO0 XLON
302 476.80  15:37:55 00079117417TRLO0 XLON
131 476.80  15:37:55 00079117418TRLO0 XLON
155 476.80  15:37:55 00079117419TRLO0 XLON
288 476.00  15:37:56 00079117420TRLO0 XLON
488 476.00  15:37:56 00079117421TRLO0 XLON
652 476.80  15:45:46 00079118005TRLO0 XLON
937 476.80  15:45:46 00079118006TRLO0 XLON
96 475.80  15:49:26 00079118356TRLO0 XLON
745 475.80  15:49:26 00079118357TRLO0 XLON
180 477.00  16:00:51 00079119187TRLO0 XLON
529 477.00  16:00:51 00079119191TRLO0 XLON
74 477.00  16:00:51 00079119192TRLO0 XLON
36 477.00  16:03:29 00079119456TRLO0 XLON
678 477.00  16:03:29 00079119462TRLO0 XLON
800 477.00  16:03:29 00079119463TRLO0 XLON
662 477.40  16:10:18 00079120109TRLO0 XLON
574 477.40  16:11:07 00079120209TRLO0 XLON
796 477.40  16:13:07 00079120359TRLO0 XLON
710 476.60  16:15:34 00079120619TRLO0 XLON
764 475.40  16:15:37 00079120631TRLO0 XLON


Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Don Harrington
William Hall
 		 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Simon Willis
Iqra Amin
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

GB00BY7QYJ50
