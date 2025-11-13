Baidu.com Aktie

WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085

Triata Capital Just Cashed Out of Baidu Completely. Smart Timing or a Missed Opportunity?

Triata Capital Ltd fully liquidated its position in Baidu as of September 30, 2025, exiting 470,623 shares and reducing exposure by an estimated $40.36 million.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Triata Capital Ltd sold its entire holding in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The fund exited 470,623 shares during the third quarter, representing a reduction of $40,360,628 in reported assets. The move brought its post-trade stake in Baidu to zero shares.Triata Capital sold out of Baidu; the position now represents 0% of reported 13F AUM. The position  accounted for 7.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
