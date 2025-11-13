Baidu.com Aktie
Triata Capital Just Cashed Out of Baidu Completely. Smart Timing or a Missed Opportunity?
Triata Capital Ltd fully liquidated its position in Baidu as of September 30, 2025, exiting 470,623 shares and reducing exposure by an estimated $40.36 million.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Triata Capital Ltd sold its entire holding in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The fund exited 470,623 shares during the third quarter, representing a reduction of $40,360,628 in reported assets. The move brought its post-trade stake in Baidu to zero shares.Triata Capital sold out of Baidu; the position now represents 0% of reported 13F AUM. The position accounted for 7.9% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
