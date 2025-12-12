Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
12.12.2025 08:37:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management
DATE: December 11, 2025
Mr. Murat Atay, the Chief Credit Officer, has decided to leave his position. Mr. Gökhan Koca will assume these responsibilities and shall become the Chief Credit Officer subject to completion of mandatory legal procedures and obtaining of all necessary regulatory approvals.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|
