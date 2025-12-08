Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 09:16:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank’s Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank’s Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

08-Dec-2025 / 08:16 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding our Bank’s Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DATE: December 08, 2025

 

Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“CMB”) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, on 14.07.2025 for a period of one year. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating’s assessment for 2025, our Bank’s Corporate Governance compliance score has been revised  as 9.81 from 9.82 (over 10) and the outlook has been maintained as Stable.

The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of “7”.

 

The Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/)

 

The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the previous year are as below.

 

Main Sections

Weight

Dec 06, 2024

Dec 08, 2025

Shareholders

25%

9,73

9,73

Public Disclosure and Transparency

25%

9,85

9,85

Stakeholders

15%

9,87

9,87

Board of Directors

35%

9,85

9,81

Corporate Governance Overall Score

 

9,82

9,81

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 410661
EQS News ID: 2241692

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 2,74 -2,14% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
09:41 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen