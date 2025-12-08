Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank’s Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding our Bank’s Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DATE: December 08, 2025

Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“CMB”) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, on 14.07.2025 for a period of one year. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating’s assessment for 2025, our Bank’s Corporate Governance compliance score has been revised as 9.81 from 9.82 (over 10) and the outlook has been maintained as Stable.

The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of “7”.

The Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/)

The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the previous year are as below.

Main Sections Weight Dec 06, 2024 Dec 08, 2025 Shareholders 25% 9,73 9,73 Public Disclosure and Transparency 25% 9,85 9,85 Stakeholders 15% 9,87 9,87 Board of Directors 35% 9,85 9,81 Corporate Governance Overall Score 9,82 9,81

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352