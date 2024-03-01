|
01.03.2024 19:33:21
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2023 Integrated Annual Report
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2023 Integrated Annual Report
DATE: March 01, 2024
Our Bank’s integrated annual report for the period of 01/01/2023-31/12/2023 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2023 Integrated Annual Report on the Bank’s web site and Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Garanti Bank 2023 Integrated Annual Report
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|307237
|EQS News ID:
|1849935
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2023 Integrated Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly (EQS Group)
|
22.02.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding issuance of subordinated notes (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad (EQS Group)
|
20.02.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,64
|13,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.