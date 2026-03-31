Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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31.03.2026 18:10:55

TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TVR-Total Voting Rights

31-March-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST

31 March 2026

 

 

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 March 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 5,456,692 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 299,284,884 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 299,284,884 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 422730
EQS News ID: 2301790

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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