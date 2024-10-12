|
12.10.2024 14:00:00
Up 2,700% in 5 Years, Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy?
On Oct. 7, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) launched its much-anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) Summit in Washington, D.C. The three-day event was intended to showcase the real-world applications of the technology that has help send its stock up by 2,700% in just five years. But talk is cheap. And the market is probably waiting for more concrete data before unlocking Nvidia's next bull run. Let's dig deeper. Following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been no shortage of grandiose projections for the future of generative AI -- a market some analysts at Bloomberg believe could be worth $1.3 trillion in just a decade (up from $40 billion in 2023). Against this backdrop, Nvidia will have difficulty impressing the markets with its own projections. But that isn't stopping the chipmaker from trying to reignite optimism.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
