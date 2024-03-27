27.03.2024 07:35:05

Update on the submission of the environmental permit application for Finnish mine project


Stockholm, 27 March 2024 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “EBM”, “Eurobattery” or “the Company”) today announced details about the environmental permit application process for the Hautalampi battery mineral project. The company will provide the environmental permit application to the Finnish Environmental Authority and following this, have a meeting with the agency in mid-April. After the April meeting, Eurobattery Minerals will follow the instructions and procedural steps indicated by the Finnish Authority.

“We are looking forward to submitting the environmental permit application and work alongside the authorities to ensure a smooth and quick process,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

