26.03.2024 11:13:53

UPS Details Three-year Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UPS (UPS) said its 2026 financial targets include: consolidated revenue ranging from approximately $108 billion to approximately $114 billion; and consolidated adjusted operating margin above 13%. Free cash flow is estimated between $17 billion and $18 billion. The company stated that, under a better and bolder approach, it will continue Customer First, People Led, Innovation Driven strategy, and is positioning itself to become the premium small package provider and logistics partner in the world.

Carol Tom, UPS chief executive officer, said: "The growth and productivity initiatives we are executing will result in higher revenue, expanded operating margins and increased free cash flow to deliver long-term value to our shareowners."

