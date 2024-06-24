UPS To Sell Coyote Logistics Business Unit To RXO For $1.025 Bln

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) said that it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics business unit to RXO Inc., for $1.025 billion.

UPS stated that the decision to sell its Coyote Logistics business enables it to enhance its focus on its core operations.

Based in Chicago, Coyote Logistics is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, working with 100,000 network carriers and managing 10,000 loads per day.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.