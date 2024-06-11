USA Football And Under Armour In Multi-Year Brand Deal Through 2028 Summer Olympics

(RTTNews) - USA Football, the sport's governing body in the U.S., and performance brand Under Armour (UAA) announced Tuesday a multi-year partnership through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The partnership aims to allow every athlete to participate, ultimately growing the game of football.

Under the deal, Under Armour becomes the official and exclusive uniform, apparel and footwear partner of USA Football, including the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, and the U.S. National Team through the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The brand will also dress the first Olympic team for the 2028 Summer Games as flag football and USA Football's U.S. National Teams make their Olympic debut.

Under Armour recently made its partnership debut on the field with USA Football in late May when the U.S. Men's and Women's Flag National Teams convened for training camp to prepare for the International Federation of American Football's Flag Football World Championships, which will take place in Lahti, Finland this August.

The U.S. Men's and Women's Flag National Teams are defending World Champions. IFAF expects this year's event to be the largest, with more than 25 countries participating.

This multi-year partnership will allow USA Football and Under Armour to impact and support football communities and drive an evolution of the athlete journey through a unique pathway for every player.