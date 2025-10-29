Verisk Analytics Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $225.5 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $220.1 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.9 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $768.3 million from $725.3 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 – $7.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3,050 – $3,080 Bln