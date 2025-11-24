Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Victoria McLean to become Chief Compliance Officer of Julius Baer and join the Executive Board



24.11.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Zurich, 24 November 2025 – Julius Baer Group today announced that it has appointed Victoria McLean as Chief Compliance Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective end of February 2026 and subject to final regulatory approval. The appointment follows the organisational changes communicated on 20 May 2025, including the establishment of a separate compliance function reporting to the CEO. Victoria McLean is a senior compliance professional with over 30 years of expertise in wealth management, working in large financial services institutions with global footprints. She joins Julius Baer from Goldman Sachs, where she has served as Head of Private Wealth Management Compliance EMEA since 2012, and assumed responsibility for regional country compliance across EMEA since 2021. Victoria McLean holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Sheffield. Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Victoria McLean to Julius Baer’s Executive Board. Her extensive experience will be invaluable in her role as Chief Compliance Officer, and she is the ideal person to drive forward our commitment to further upgrading our compliance processes throughout the organisation.” Contacts

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 483 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

