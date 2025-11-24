Julius Bär Aktie
Victoria McLean to become Chief Compliance Officer of Julius Baer and join the Executive Board
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Zurich, 24 November 2025 – Julius Baer Group today announced that it has appointed Victoria McLean as Chief Compliance Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective end of February 2026 and subject to final regulatory approval. The appointment follows the organisational changes communicated on 20 May 2025, including the establishment of a separate compliance function reporting to the CEO.
Victoria McLean is a senior compliance professional with over 30 years of expertise in wealth management, working in large financial services institutions with global footprints. She joins Julius Baer from Goldman Sachs, where she has served as Head of Private Wealth Management Compliance EMEA since 2012, and assumed responsibility for regional country compliance across EMEA since 2021. Victoria McLean holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Sheffield.
Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Victoria McLean to Julius Baer’s Executive Board. Her extensive experience will be invaluable in her role as Chief Compliance Officer, and she is the ideal person to drive forward our commitment to further upgrading our compliance processes throughout the organisation.”
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
