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MasterCard Aktie

MasterCard für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

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11.05.2026 15:05:00

Visa vs. Mastercard: Better Payments Stock?

The payment network world is essentially a duopoly between Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). They facilitate hundreds of billions of transactions annually, totaling well into the trillions, underscoring their importance to the global financial system.Visa and Mastercard's stocks have struggled this year -- down 7.2% and 11%, respectively, year to date through market close on May 8 -- but that doesn't take away from their long-term appeal. Both companies are built to thrive long term, but which is the better stock right now? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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