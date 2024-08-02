"Wade in the Water: A Journey Into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture" Set to Make Waves on Black Experience on Xfinity

Today, Comcast announced the premiere of award–winning documentary, Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture, a film that dismantles the racial barriers of conventional surf culture, available now on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity channel, and the Xumo Play free streaming app. Launched in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity features the ultimate in Black storytelling from Black programming partners and film studios and has released a variety of original documentaries, like Wade in the Water, showcasing diverse talent and content creators.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with award-winning director David Mesfin and his team, to bring this compelling documentary to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel,” said Loren Hudson, SVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "Our goal with this channel is to facilitate the discovery of impactful films like Wade in the Water while providing a platform for emerging content creators and talent exploring the Black experience who want to reach wider audiences.”

Directed by David Mesfin, an award-winning creative director and multidisciplinary designer, the film dives into the 1,000-year-old tradition of Black surfing. Through a blend of historical accounts and modern-day testimonials, Wade in the Water explores the rich, often overlooked, legacy of Black surfing and pays tribute to its current movement, inspiring a new generation of Black surfers.

The documentary's journey across the globe has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also sparked conversations about diversity and inclusion within aquatic sports. Mesfin's directorial debut shines a light on the vibrant yet underrepresented world of Black surfing, offering viewers an insightful and moving narrative that challenges the status quo.

"Wade in the Water is more than a film; it's a movement,” shared Director David Mesfin. "Our objective is not just to tell a story but to inspire change. We aim to ignite a passion for surfing within the Black community, challenge preconceived notions about who can be a surfer, and celebrate the rich history and culture of Black surfing."

The film's release represents a pioneering step towards a community-based and disruptive independent film distribution model. By making Wade in the Water accessible to a global audience, Mesfin’s team hopes to continue the dialogue on Black aquatic culture, provide opportunities for surf and outdoor Black communities, and pave the way for a more inclusive future.

For more information about the film please visit www.wadeinthewaterproject.com.

Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers.

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience” into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.

