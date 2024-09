Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Nike Stock.

Sneaker manufacturing giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) is a consistently profitable company with a track record of dividend hikes. Does this mean you should put on your running shoes and rush out to buy Nike stock, though?It is possible to generate $1,000 in dividend income from Nike stock if your account is big enough. After taking note of Nike 's less-than-stellar recent financial performance, however, you may end up seeking income opportunities elsewhere.For what it's worth, Nike 's annualized forward dividend yield of 1.75% beats the consumer cyclical sector's average yield of around 1%. Moreover, Nike has raised its quarterly dividend distributions by $0.03 per share each year since 2019.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool