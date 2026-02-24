Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041
|
24.02.2026 14:51:26
Warner Bros. Discovery Says Reviewing A Revised Paramount Skydance Bid
(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) said Tuesday it has received a revised acquisition proposal from Paramount Skydance Corporation, and that its board is reviewing the offer with financial and legal advisors.
The company said the updated proposal followed discussions between the parties during a seven-day limited waiver period. Warner Bros. Discovery added that its previously announced merger agreement with Netflix, Inc. remains in effect, and the board continues to recommend in favour of the transaction. Shareholders were advised not to take any action at this time regarding the amended Paramount Skydance tender offer. Allen & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Evercore Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Warner Bros.
WBD shares closed at $28.92, up 0.59% on Monday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discovery
|
15:05
|Paramount sweetens offer in battle for Warner Bros Discovery (Financial Times)
|
19.02.26
|Deutsche HBO-Serienpremiere: Vom Bankazubi zum Bankräuber (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Paramount enlists top WBD shareholder in push to derail Netflix takeover (Financial Times)
|
10.02.26