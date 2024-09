Warren Buffett Sold Apple Stock, but These Billionaires Are Buying It by the Boatload

Warren Buffett is considered by many as one of the greatest investors of all time. The longevity of his success is remarkable, starting as a public investor in the 1950s after establishing his own investment partnership. As Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett is in charge of managing the bulk of the conglomerate's equity portfolio. And he's done so with incredible results since taking over the company in 1965.Buffett typically holds his equity positions a long time, so it can create quite a stir when he starts selling a stock, especially one of Berkshire's biggest holdings. Buffett did just that when he started selling Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the fourth quarter of 2023. But he really made headlines when he sold nearly half of Berkshire's remaining stake last quarter.Buffett's reason for selling focuses on the favorable tax laws American corporations currently benefit from. He expects taxes to go up in the future. Since Berkshire's sitting on a substantial capital gain from its Apple investment, he decided to take some money off the table and pay taxes now instead of waiting until later.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool