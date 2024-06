What Is the Dividend Payout for Nvidia Stock?

In case Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) wasn't already beloved among investors, now the semiconductor giant is enticing income seekers by increasing its quarterly dividend payouts. The distributions still won't be huge on a percentage basis, but Nvidia 's cash payouts will be a nice bonus for long-term shareholders.Nvidia made another important announcement along with the dividend hike which may confuse some investors. There's no need to worry, though, as the upcoming changes won't diminish the incentive to buy and hold Nvidia stock.Amid a slew of positive first-quarter fiscal 2025 data points, Nvidia 's dividend raise announcement may have gotten lost in the shuffle for some investors. Yet income harvesters shouldn't downplay the significance of Nvidia 's upcoming quarterly dividend hike.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel