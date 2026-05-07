Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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07.05.2026 16:00:00
What's the Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Palantir Technologies or Tesla?
The stocks best positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) are likely to deliver the best gains for long-term growth investors. AI can not only open new growth opportunities but also increase efficiency and improve a company's profitability by automating tasks and leveraging agents. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two stocks that investors are bullish on these days, due to their long-term opportunities in AI. Tesla has a market cap of around $1.5 trillion, while Palantir's valuation is lighter at around $320 billion -- but it has been rising fast.The growth opportunities are very different for these businesses, and what complicates things is that investors are already pricing in a lot of future growth; these are both extremely expensive stocks to own right now. It begs the question: which AI stock is the better buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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