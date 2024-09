Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are up 12% in the last three years, recently surpassing their all-time high, set in 2021. But did you know that the stock has materially underperformed the S&P 500 index over that time span? That's right: The broad market index is up 34% in the last three years, handily beating the returns of the e-commerce and cloud computing company.This is one of the longest stretches of underperformance in Amazon 's history. Yet, if we look at the underlying financials, the company is doing phenomenally well. Revenue is growing by double digits, with profit margins inflecting higher. If this continues, where does that put Amazon 's stock three years from now?Let's analyze further and find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool