:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.11.2025 10:10:00
Where Will CoreWeave Stock Be in 5 Years?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has become one of the most-watched stocks around, and this is thanks to the company's ability to deliver something in great need right now. The tech player offers customers access to top-performing graphics processing units (GPUs) to run their artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. These are the AI chips that handle jobs such as the training of large language models (LLMs) and other tasks crucial to the development and use of AI.Since demand for compute has been soaring, CoreWeave has seen its revenue explode higher in recent quarters. And the stock followed, advancing more than 300% from its March initial public offering through the end of June.In recent weeks, though, the stock has pared gains and now is heading for a gain of just under 80%. Investors have worried about the potential growth of an AI bubble, and that's slowed down the progress of AI stocks since the start of the month. So now is a good time to consider the following: Where will CoreWeave stock be in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
