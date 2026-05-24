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Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

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24.05.2026 11:15:00

Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years?

There are a handful of giants in the retail world, with Walmart and Amazon as the household names leading the way. Walmart stores are accessible to the vast majority of the American population, and Amazon is the undisputed e-commerce king, but neither runs the warehouse memberships like Costco (NASDAQ: COST).Costco's stock hasn't gotten as much attention as tech or artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few years. Still, it has outperformed all major indexes and every "Magnificent Seven" stock not named Nvidia or Alphabet over the past five years.But while past success is nice, future success matters. Where will Costco and its stock be in five years? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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