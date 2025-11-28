:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.11.2025 12:15:00
Where Will Figma Stock Be in 1 Year?
Figma (NYSE: FIG), a provider of cloud-based collaborative design tools that enable its customers to create websites, applications, and other digital products, has witnessed a roller-coaster ride on the stock market since it went public on July 31.Shares of the company shot up a remarkable 250% on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). However, investor enthusiasm has gone for a toss since then. Figma dipped below its IPO price last week. It has lost a whopping 72% of its value after July 31, driven mainly by concerns about its rich valuation and slowing growth.However, with the stock pulling back substantially since going public, is now a good time to consider buying it? Analysts, as it turns out, are expecting this tech stock to regain its mojo and jump impressively in the coming year. Let's see if Figma could indeed live up to such expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
