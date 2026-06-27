Enbridge Aktie
WKN: 885427 / ISIN: CA29250N1050
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27.06.2026 23:15:00
Where Will High-Yield Enbridge Stock Be in 10 Years?
The big draw with Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is its lofty 5.1% dividend yield. And that yield is backed by 31 annual dividend increases. That's a great start for any investor looking to buy a high-yield stock, but the story gets even better when you consider where Enbridge will be in 10 years.The core of Enbridge's business is its midstream oil and natural gas operations. Essentially, it charges fees for facilitating the movement of these vital energy commodities worldwide. The price of the commodities moving through its system is less important than the volume. And given the importance of oil and natural gas to modern life, volume is high most of the time. In fact, the conflict in the Middle East may even increase demand for oil and natural gas from North America as countries reconsider energy security. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Enbridge Inc.
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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12.02.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)