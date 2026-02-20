:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 17:00:00
Where Will Lucid Stock Be in 10 Years?
Where Will Lucid Stock Be in 10 Years?

Long-term investing is the key to epic returns in the stock market. But this strategy can also expose your portfolio to staggering losses if you bet on the wrong company at the wrong time. Early investors in Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) know this lesson well. Shares in the electric vehicle (EV) start-up have shed an eye-popping 90% of their value since their special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) was listed in 2020. The embattled automaker continues to struggle with lackluster growth and spiraling losses. That said, there might finally be light at the end of the tunnel. Let's explore how Lucid's exciting long-term growth catalysts could play out over the next decade and beyond.
