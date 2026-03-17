MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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17.03.2026 13:27:00
Where Will MP Materials Stock Be in 5 Years?
As the U.S. grapples with a shortage of rare-earth elements, the spotlight shines on one key component: magnets. These crucial items power everything from electric vehicles to cutting-edge aerospace technology and high-performance semiconductors.One company slated to benefit from the domestic push for rare earths is MP Materials (NYSE: MP). Its Mountain Pass is the only commercial-scale, active rare-earth mine in the United States, and it was also the first to secure a deal with the U.S. government. If you're thinking of buying MP Materials stock, here's what you can expect from it over the next five years.Last year was an important one for the company, as it entered into a landmark public-private partnership agreement with the U.S. government. As part of that agreement, the government established a price floor of $110 per kilogram for MP's NdPr products (concentrate, oxide, and metal) for approximately 10 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: MP Materials A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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13.10.25
|Kursschub bei Aktien von MP Materials und Energy Fuels durch neue Exportregeln aus China (finanzen.at)