SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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20.03.2026 17:30:00

Where Will SoundHound AI Be in 5 Years?

It has been just under four years since SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) went public in April 2022 after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and the stock has experienced significant volatility since then.SoundHound AI's stock performance has been flat since its stock market debut. The voice artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has seen wild swings in its stock price in its life as a public company. The stock managed a stellar 2024, rising an incredible 836%, before losing half its value last year. Even worse, SoundHound AI is trading down 24% in 2026, as of this writing.Does this mean investors should stay away from this company? Or will its stock market fortunes turn around in the long run, helping investors become richer over the next five years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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