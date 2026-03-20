SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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20.03.2026 17:30:00
Where Will SoundHound AI Be in 5 Years?
It has been just under four years since SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) went public in April 2022 after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and the stock has experienced significant volatility since then.SoundHound AI's stock performance has been flat since its stock market debut. The voice artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has seen wild swings in its stock price in its life as a public company. The stock managed a stellar 2024, rising an incredible 836%, before losing half its value last year. Even worse, SoundHound AI is trading down 24% in 2026, as of this writing.Does this mean investors should stay away from this company? Or will its stock market fortunes turn around in the long run, helping investors become richer over the next five years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
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06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)