SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
27.11.2025 14:30:00
Where Will SoundHound AI Stock Be in 5 Years?
So far, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has mainly rewarded investors who bet on the pick-and-shovel side of the opportunity. This category includes chipmakers, data centers, and cloud computing companies that provide the infrastructure needed to make the technology possible. That said, generative AI has compelling use cases in our everyday lives. And SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) aims to make a name for itself by pioneering voice-enabled AI software for consumer-facing applications. Let's dig deeper to see if this specialized niche is the foundation for a good investment over the next five years and beyond.Speech recognition technology has been around for a long time. We are all familiar with Apple's original Siri voice assistant, which launched in 2010, or those automatic speech recognition (ASR) customer service bots that converted natural speech to text so that machines could process it. Generative AI has replaced these limited systems with large language models (LLMs) trained on libraries of relevant data. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AImehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.25
|SoundHound-Aktie sehr gefragt: SoundHound mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)