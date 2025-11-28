:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.11.2025 13:10:00
Where Will Uber Be in 1 Year?
Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has been one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the stock market in recent years. The ridesharing giant went from a busted initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 to slogging through the pandemic.At one point, the transportation stock was trading down more than 50% from its IPO price. However, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who was brought in eight years ago to help repair the brand, has streamlined the company by backing out of unprofitable markets, investing in tech improvements, launching the Uber One loyalty program, and leveraging the company's strengths as a provider of both ride-sharing and food delivery. He has also paid down debt and slashed expenses. As a result, the stock has tripled from its bottom in 2022.After that bull run, is Uber poised for more gains or is the stock ready for a breather? Below, I'll take a look at where Uber is today to determine where it will be in a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!