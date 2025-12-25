:be Aktie
Why 2026 Will Be the Year of the Tesla Robotaxi
At Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recent annual general meeting, CEO Elon Musk said the company is gearing up to start production of three new products in 2026: the Tesla Semi, a class 8 semi-trailer truck; the Optimus robot; and its dedicated robotaxi, the Cybercab. So it's set to be an exciting year for the company all around, but by far the most crucial development will be its robotaxi service, which will be built around the Cybercab. That business has the most significant prospects for positively impacting the stock price in the coming year. Musk has said publicly that he believes that in the future, 80% of the company's value could come from Optimus. He has also asserted that the Tesla Semi could revolutionize the heavy-duty truck market if it achieves on a wider scale the kind of efficiency gains and cost reductions it did in the trial of the vehicle conducted by PepsiCo. Yet as exciting as they are, Optimus and the Tesla Semi are likely to have far less dramatic near-term impacts than Tesla's robotaxi ambitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
