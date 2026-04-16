Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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17.04.2026 01:22:55
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Tumbled on Thursday
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) more or less met analyst estimates in its first quarter, the results of which were published early Thursday morning. This clearly wasn't good enough for investors, as those folks collectively traded out of the shares in the wake of the earnings release. At market close, Abbott's stock was down by 6%.In the quarter, Abbott's sales totaled just under $11.2 billion, nearly 8% higher year over year. Net income not under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) improved at a more modest rate, advancing by 5% to slightly more than $2 million, or $1.15 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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