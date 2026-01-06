American International Group Aktie

American International Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X88Z / ISIN: US0268747849

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 23:59:17

Why AIG Stock Tumbled by Almost 8% Today

Investors clearly weren't feeling all that secure about American International Group (NYSE: AIG) stock on Tuesday. After all, they traded out of the big insurer to the point where it closed nearly 8% lower in price. Much of this was due to a major development in the company's C-suite. Before market open that day, AIG announced that its CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Peter Zaffino, is stepping down from the former position. He aims to do this by mid-year; however, the company did not provide a more specific time frame. At that point, Zaffino's goal is to transition to being only the executive chairman of the board. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American International Group Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.20 Shs 23 830,00 -1,49% American International Group Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.20 Shs
American International Group (AIG) Inc. 65,73 -8,63% American International Group (AIG) Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen