American International Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0X88Z / ISIN: US0268747849
|
06.01.2026 23:59:17
Why AIG Stock Tumbled by Almost 8% Today
Investors clearly weren't feeling all that secure about American International Group (NYSE: AIG) stock on Tuesday. After all, they traded out of the big insurer to the point where it closed nearly 8% lower in price. Much of this was due to a major development in the company's C-suite. Before market open that day, AIG announced that its CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Peter Zaffino, is stepping down from the former position. He aims to do this by mid-year; however, the company did not provide a more specific time frame. At that point, Zaffino's goal is to transition to being only the executive chairman of the board. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.
Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American International Group Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.20 Shs
|23 830,00
|-1,49%
|American International Group (AIG) Inc.
|65,73
|-8,63%