Why American Express Stock Is in the Red Today

By most measures shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) should be up right now. The credit card middleman's third-quarter earnings handily topped expectations, driven higher by year-over-year revenue growth.The report's one red flag, however, is undermining any prospective bullishness. As of midday Friday Amex stock is down nearly 5%.During the three-month stretch ending in September, American Express turned $16.6 billion worth of revenue into adjusted operating per-share earnings of $3.49. That's better than year-ago comparisons of $15.4 billion and $3.30 per share, respectively. Earnings also topped per-share expectations of $3.28. The company even raised its profit guidance for the full year, from a range of $13.30 to $13.80 per share to a revised range of between $13.75 and $14.05.