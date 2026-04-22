Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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22.04.2026 19:02:27
Why Beyond Meat Stock Is Soaring Today
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock is zooming higher in Wednesday's trading. Its share price was up 7.8% as of 1 p.m. ET amid bullish momentum for the broader market. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% at the same point in the day, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1%. Stocks are moving higher today thanks to news that the U.S. has extended its ceasefire with Iran. Beyond Meat's valuation is also rising thanks to new product launches and meme-stock momentum. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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