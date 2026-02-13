Cohu Aktie
WKN: 856506 / ISIN: US1925761066
|
13.02.2026 21:26:29
Why Cohu Stock Is Sinking Today
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock is losing ground in Friday's daily trading session. The tech company's share price was down 7.2% as of 3:20 p.m. ET amid roughly flat trading for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. Cohu reported its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and delivered sales in line with Wall Street's expectations. On the other hand, the business reported a loss that was far larger than anticipated. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
