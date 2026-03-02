ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
02.03.2026 21:34:02
Why ConocoPhillips Rallied Today
Shares of oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rallied on Monday, up as much as much as 5.1% before settling back into a 3.3% gain as of 2:23 p.m. EDT.Unsurprisingly, today's move is the result of a spike in oil prices triggered by the breakout of this past weekend's conflict with Iran. ConocoPhillips is primarily a U.S.-focused producer, so its supply shouldn't be disrupted by the war.At a $142 billion market cap, most upstream oil producers of that size are diversified across many geographies, including the Middle East. However, ConocoPhillips is among the most exposed to the U.S. among large-cap oil stocks, with about 74% of its 2025 earnings before corporate expenses coming from the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Canada.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
