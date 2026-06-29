Copart Aktie

Copart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893807 / ISIN: US2172041061

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30.06.2026 00:57:40

Why Copart Stock Stumbled Today

Investors hit the brakes on Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock in Monday's trading session. On the surprise departure of its CEO, those folks aggressively sold out of their shares in the auto marketplace operator, leaving them with an 8% loss on the day. That morning, Copart announced that CEO and member of its board of directors Jeff Liaw is stepping down from both positions, effective July 31. He is to be replaced by the online vehicle marketplace and auction operator's current executive chairman, Jay Adair, who previously served a long stint as its CEO from 2010 to 2024, according to his LinkedIn page. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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