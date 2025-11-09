CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
09.11.2025 22:47:00
Why CoreWeave Stock Plummeted This Week
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock saw a significant pullback over the last week of trading. The company's share price fell 22.2% in a stretch of trading that played host to a 1.6% decline for the S&P 500 and a 3% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.CoreWeave slid this week as investors became more cautious about valuation multiples applied to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and reacted to some negative macroeconomic indicators. Despite the big pullback, the stock is still up 160% in 2025. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
