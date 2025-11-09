ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

09.11.2025 22:47:00

Why CoreWeave Stock Plummeted This Week

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock saw a significant pullback over the last week of trading. The company's share price fell 22.2% in a stretch of trading that played host to a 1.6% decline for the S&P 500 and a 3% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.CoreWeave slid this week as investors became more cautious about valuation multiples applied to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and reacted to some negative macroeconomic indicators. Despite the big pullback, the stock is still up 160% in 2025. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
