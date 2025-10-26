CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
26.10.2025 20:55:00
Why CoreWeave Stock Slipped This Week
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock saw significant swings over the last week of trading connected to news surrounding its proposed acquisition of Core Scientific. CoreWeave stock fell 3.2% across the stretch despite gains 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 2.3% for the Nasdaq Composite setting up a favorable backdrop for artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks.Signs that investors have mixed feelings about the Core Scientific acquisition continued to show up in this week's trading. Despite the related volatility, CoreWeave stock is still up 231% in 2025.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
30.09.25
|Milliardenvertrag mit Meta beflügelt CoreWeave-Aktie (finanzen.at)
03.09.25
|Insider-Verkäufe bei CoreWeave verunsichern den Markt und belasten die Aktie (finanzen.at)
22.08.25
|Core Scientific fretted about raising cash before CoreWeave tie-up (Financial Times)
15.08.25
|CoreWeave investors sell more than $1bn in shares as IPO lock-up ends (Financial Times)
15.08.25
13.08.25